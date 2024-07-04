Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko took part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana on 4 July. The summit took place at the Palace of Independence.

Completing the procedure for Belarus’ accession to the SCO as a member state was the main item on the summit’s agenda for Belarus.

The President thanked the host of the summit - Kazakhstan - for the excellent organization of the forum and the warm welcome in Astana. “I want to acknowledge your successful work as the SCO chair and your contribution to helping Belarus become member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, an event that will go down in Belarus’ history as an important milestone,” the Belarusian leader said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko called it symbolic that Belarus joined the SCO in the year when it marks the 80th anniversary of liberation from the Nazi invaders.

“This is a wonderful gift to the Belarusian people,” said the head of state.

The President also thanked the heads of state of the SCO members for their unanimous support for this decision.

The head of state named the areas that Belarus will highlight as a full-fledged member of the organization. He assured that the country is ready to work shoulder to shoulder with the new chairmanship (China will take over the SCO chairmanship from Kazakhstan) to implement joint priority projects.

International security

“We strongly believe that in the 21st century it is imperative to build genuine and indivisible global security. That said, the countries of the global majority should take the lead, since the self-obsessed and self-centered West failed to do this. Today there are no leaders there who are capable of making important decisions on their own,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

He assured that Belarus will try to adapt its initiatives in this crucial area.

Economy

The head of state remarked that the SCO partners have come up with mutually beneficial projects in energy, transport and logistics, finance and industrial cooperation. “If we develop clear-cut rules on our platform, everyone will benefit from this, including those outside the SCO region of responsibility,” the Belarusian leader noted.

Food security

Speaking about food security, Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that traditional contributors to food insecurity such as climate change and natural disasters are coupled with artificial barriers, including illegal sanctions on mineral fertilizers, equipment, plant protection products, and supply routes. This leads to hunger crisis in developing countries, including the poorest countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America.

“We have the power to demolish the walls of the unipolar world, feed people, and eliminate discord and conflicts stemming from social inequality, food and resource shortages,” the head of state emphasized.

International standing

“We will make every effort to ensure that our organization is gaining more weight and the number of its allies and supporters expands,” Aleksandr Lukashenko assured.

He noted that many Belarusian ideas have already received international support. This applies to technology transfer, information security, transport and logistics, manufacturing, trade and investment.

“Now, in our new capacity, we will strive to align our proposals with the initiatives of our organization,” the President said.

Mutual enrichment of cultures

“Belarus is fully aware that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is not only about security, economy and trade. It is also a platform for mutual enrichment of cultures, which will certainly bring our peoples closer,” the head of state noted.