Negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Minsk on 25 June.

"First of all, I would like to praise our Foreign Ministries for the good work. I always say that our Foreign Ministries is an example of work for other agencies on the Union State track. First of all, I am grateful to you for this. But I am especially grateful for the work that you and the Russian leadership have done to help to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, to gain full participation in this organization," the Belarusian leader said. "We really hope that this [SCO accession] will happen in Astana [at the SCO summit in early July]. At least, judging by your recent statements, I see that we have fulfilled all our obligations and there are no problems with Belarus' accession to the SCO today. This is very important for Belarus," the Belarusian leader said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko noted the importance of being present in such a "more or less specific" international organization that involves major powers.

"It is important not only from the point of view of reputation and politics, but also from the point of view of economy. There is an opportunity to discuss any issues, including specific ones," he said.

However, even earlier, as the head of state noted, he had the opportunity to talk to any of the leaders of the SCO countries, get answers to some questions or gain support on certain problems.

"Now we will participate in the decision making process in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization as a full member," the President stressed.

In turn, Sergey Lavrov assured that everything has been resolved on the issue of Belarus' gaining full membership in the SCO.

"All agreements have been reached. The very first act of the summit in Astana will be the official admission of Belarus to the full membership of the SCO. Belarus will participate in the summit on an equal basis with all other members," he said.