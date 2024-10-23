Working visit to Russia

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has arrived in Russia’s Kazan on a working visit. The Russian city is hosting the BRICS summit on 22-24 October.

The Belarusian President was welcomed by Head of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov at the airplane ramp. The Belarusian leader was given a traditional Tatar treat Chak-Chak.

Aleksandr Lukashenko is set to take part in the plenary session of the 16th BRICS Summit in the BRICS Plus/Outreach format. The leaders of the countries are expected to discuss current international issues, strengthening interaction within the BRICS format as one of the foundations of multilateralism, increasing the cohesion of the world majority and the speedy resolution of existing regional conflicts.

The Belarusian head of state is also set to hold a number of meetings. In total, the forum will bring together representatives of the authorities of more than 40 states and international organizations.