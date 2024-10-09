Meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin.

The heads of state discussed topical issues related to further development of the Russian-Belarusian relations of strategic cooperation and alliance with a focus on integration cooperation within the Union State.

“As for our relations, the most important conclusion, I believe, is that the West set plans to strangle us, first of all, in the economy, finances and failed to do so. They have already recognized it themselves,” the head of state said.

“You were right by saying that after the Soviet Union collapsed we focused on preserving and developing what we used to have. This has come in handy. Today we are working together in many areas, producing goods. They are mostly in demand in the Russian Federation. Russia needs the goods we produce in various areas, from agriculture to microelectronics,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

In his words, the parties had earlier agreed to strengthen cooperation on many issues. “This is what we are doing today,” the head of state said.

The President echoed his Russian counterpart’s words that the world was changing at a rapid pace. These changes are bringing both new threats and new opportunities. “Of course, new issues emerge and they need to be addressed. No matter how often we meet, half of our talks always cover domestic affairs: the welfare of Belarusians and Russians, and security issues,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said. “I believe that we do not have many questions for discussion. There are only two or three issues that need to be looked into today. We need to make final decisions on these issues and move forward in our relations.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko was presented with the Order of St Andrew the Apostle the First-Called, Russia's highest state award, in a solemn ceremony in the Kremlin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin presented the order to the Belarusian leader.

The Belarusian head of state has been presented the order for his outstanding services to the allied relations and strategic partnership between the countries, friendly ties between the peoples of Russia and Belarus, and the effective development of the Union State.