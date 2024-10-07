Working visit to Russia

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko pays a working visit to the Russian Federation.

The Belarusian head of state is expected to take part in the CIS Heads of State Council meeting in Moscow on 8 October.

The agenda of the summit is rich. The leaders of the CIS member states are set to discuss issues related to security, high technology, and cooperation in trade, economy, culture and humanitarian affairs.

Aleksandr Lukashenko is also expected to attend informal events as part of the CIS summit.