Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko took part in the CIS Heads of State Council meeting.

The head of state arrived in Moscow the day before. Ahead of the official events, he attended an informal meeting of CIS leaders on the evening of 7 October.

Aleksandr Lukashenko spoke of the strength of the historical unity of the CIS peoples at the meeting.

The President called the mechanism of interaction within the CIS the most important tool for consolidating the political and economic strength of the CIS member states and the region in general. He stressed that there are many countries in the CIS that have the greatest potential: “These are rich countries. They are rich in resources that the whole planet needs very much today.”

“We stand on the shoulders of several generations, who managed to create a powerful state from scratch, which became one of the geopolitical centers of power. It was founded on the commonality of goals and respect for the traditions and cultures of our peoples. That is why it was strong. There are no analogues of the Soviet experience of nation-building in history,” the Belarusian leader said.

In this regard, Aleksandr Lukashenko said that nothing was surprising in the fact that a new unification of the now sovereign states is undesirable in the current geopolitical configuration. “We have always known this, so we have done everything to preserve such a unique model, and we have managed to do so,” he said. “The Soviet Union is long gone, but attempts to demonize the Soviet past do not stop in the West. They continue to fight the ghost there. What does it prove? This proves the strength of the historical unity of our peoples, which still worries both Washington and Brussels.”