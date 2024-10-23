Interview with BBC

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko is giving an interview to BBC journalist Steve Rosenberg on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan on 23 October.

The topics raised during the interview included Belarus' interest in BRICS, the special military operation, the possibility of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, as well as nuclear deterrence.

The interview also discussed the possibility of re-engagement with the West and the release of so-called political prisoners.

The upcoming Presidential election in Belarus was not left out either. The date of the election has already been announced. The interview discussed whether they will be ‘free and democratic’ [the way BBC understands it].