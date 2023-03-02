Aleksandr Lukashenko concludes state visit to China

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has concluded his state visit to China. The jet of the head of state left Beijing.

The day before, Aleksandr Lukashenko held official talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and top officials of China to discuss a wide range of cooperation matters.

Aleksandr Lukashenko and Xi Jinping passed a joint statement on the further advancement of exemplary relations of all-weather and comprehensive strategic partnership between Belarus and the People’s Republic of China in a new age.

During the state visit of the Belarusian President, Belarus and China signed almost four dozen agreements and contracts worth $3.5 billion.

“A total of 27 intergovernmental, interdepartmental and interregional agreements were signed, as well as about eight commercial contracts in various areas of manufacturing and agriculture. And this is not the limit as the work continues. And we expect this package to grow bigger,” Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus Sergei Aleinik told reporters in Beijing in the morning of 2 March.

The documents cover almost the entire spectrum of Belarus-China cooperation, including investment, agriculture, food supplies, healthcare, construction, manufacturing, science and technology, sports, tourism and mass media.

In addition, a large block of these documents deals with interregional cooperation, finance, the banking sector, information support for trade and cooperation through the Red Cross.

On the last day of the visit, Aleksandr Lukashenko held meetings with the top management of China’s biggest corporations to discuss investments in various areas and cooperation in the automotive industry.