Negotiations with Chinese President Xi Jinping

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Beijing as part of a state visit of the Belarusian leader to China.

Upon the arrival at the Great Hall of the People, the President was welcomed with ceremonial fanfares.

Xi Jinping greeted Aleksandr Lukashenko, and after a protocol photo session the leaders introduced members of official delegations to each other.

The welcoming ceremony also included the anthems of the two countries and the honor guard march.

At the end of the ceremonial meeting the heads of state went to official talks with the members of the delegations.

“Dear Mr President, dear friend of the Belarusian people. First of all, I want to congratulate you once again on the greatest trust shown by the Chinese people. In my message of congratulations that reflected the position of me as the President of Belarus and my family, I honestly admitted that we were really worried about the outcomes of the congress of the Chinese Communist Party. We were very nervous, though probably we should not have been. In fact, people always worry about their friends. And on behalf of the Belarusian people, on behalf of my small family, I would like to personally congratulate my friend Xi Jinping on his election as President of the PRC,” said the head of state.

Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that based on his experience such large-scale decisions are usually followed by a great deal of work: “I wish you and your colleagues success as you will be walking through this period. And I wish you success in implementing the decisions of the National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party.”

The President stressed that he is sincerely glad to visit the friendly nation of China again. “Each visit is not just an opportunity to discover your country, its unique culture and people, but it is also an opportunity to see huge changes, to adopt unique experience, to learn from you,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

He thanked the Chinese leader for giving a traditionally warm welcome to the entire Belarusian delegation. According to him, China has always been know for such warm receptions.