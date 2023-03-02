Meeting with top management of China FAW Group Co., Ltd.

Belarus is interested in expanding cooperation with Chinese partners in the automotive industry, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he met with the top management of China FAW Group Co., Ltd. (short for FAW), formerly China First Automobile Works.

“You know that we are determined to develop the automotive industry in Belarus. Yesterday, during the negotiations with my friend Xi Jinping, I asked him to support my initiative to establish cooperation with your company. He responded positively and said: “This is a state-run company, I support contacts between Belarusian specialists and the company, and I am ready to help promote cooperation as much as it is needed,” the President of Belarus said sharing the details of the negotiations.

“You know that we are interested in you. You make good cars. If you want to work in Belarus, I am at your service. I would like us to join efforts and create a really good car in Belarus. And if we want to succeed, we should embark on it now, and do it very quickly, as now the markets for our future products are still vacant. I have one question: what is your take on this idea, given that it is supported by me and Xi Jinping?” Aleksandr Lukashenko asked.

Yang Dayong, chairman of FAW Import & Export Co., Ltd., general manager of FAW’s overseas business department, thanked for the opportunity to meet and emphasized a great interest in cooperation. “We will invest our best efforts in implementing this project that was agreed on between the heads of state,” he assured.