Meeting with Russian philosopher and public figure Aleksandr Dugin

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has met with the Russian philosopher and public figure Aleksandr Dugin.

The conversation lasted for over two hours.

The head of state welcomed Aleksandr Dugin in Belarus. Aleksandr Lukashenko said: “I was primarily interested in getting you to see Belarus with your own eyes. Minsk is certainly not entire Belarus just like Moscow is not all of Russia. Nevertheless, you are an experienced man and can take a look at Minsk in order to determine how Belarus lives. Your Belarus. I hope you don’t separate it in your mind and don’t consider it a foreign country. Despite the fact that nowadays it is an independent and sovereign state.”

“Certainly,” Aleksandr Dugin agreed.

The Belarusian leader went on saying: “After all what they say in Russia about Belarus and what they don’t say, what they keep silent about… It is probably no big secret for you. Since you can see the real picture behind numbers, lines, and commas. But people didn’t really well understand what is going on in Belarus, particularly in the past. We were sometimes criticized for no reason. I understand that there is (there was) some envy, something else. There were various reasons. This is why a person of your caliber, a public person who sees the reality… I hope that not only every Russian-person but every Russian citizen will learn about it [about what Belarus thinks and how it lives]. I am greatly interested in it. Because we have to live together. We should not run away from each other no matter what.”