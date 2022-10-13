Meeting with Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the sixth summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures (CICA) in Asia.

The two leaders had previously met during the SCO summit in Samarkand about a month ago. Yet, there was a need to compare notes again regarding cooperation in general and to discuss specific issues of bilateral cooperation, and a schedule of visits and contacts.