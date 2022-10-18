Meeting with Chairman of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus Vladimir Gusakov

We need to actively promote the achievements of domestic scientists, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he met with Chairman of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus Vladimir Gusakov on 18 October.

The President gave instructions to organize an exhibition of scientific achievements in late November-early December 2022: “We need to decide on organizing an exhibition of the achievements of the scientists of the Academy of Sciences in the near future. We know how to do it. You have organized such exhibitions quite often. We will choose a good venue not just to report on achievements but also to show as many people as possible what we can do and what our science can do. Unfortunately, we are still doing little to promote both the Academy of Sciences and the achievements of our science.”

“We need to think together with the Administration, the government and choose a place for such an exhibition. There is a lot we can show to people,” the Belarusian leader stressed.

Aleksandr Lukashenko gave instructions to tell the people about the achievements and work of the Academy of Sciences as soon as possible. “Such a large-scale exhibition can be held in the exhibition complex next to the Palace of Independence. There is enough space there to display our main scientific achievements, including applied science. Our students have already learned something, and it would be great to have a look at their work. Think how to do it best,” the President said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko also asked to report on the fulfillment of the President's instructions during the meeting. For example, instructions given in agriculture to produce new breeds of cattle, new crop varieties and so on.

Another important area of work of the National Academy of Sciences is the development of domestic vehicles.

“Our drones are a very relevant topic, and we will talk about it on Friday. How do you compete in this area with applied science and enterprises developing new drones? They are very relevant, keeping in mind the lessons of the war in Ukraine,” the head of state said.

The new draft charter of the Academy of Sciences was also discussed during the meeting. “I like the fact that you are taking steps to reduce red tape. This is also a lesson of Russia's conflict in Ukraine, only in a different dimension. There should be no red tape. We will look at the main elements of the charter. Later, according to the procedure, we will approve the new charter of the Academy by the end of the year,” said Aleksandr Lukashenko.