Meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko metwith UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting of the leaders of Belarus and the UAE was held at Al Shatie Palace, the residence of the head of the United Arab Emirates. Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed Aleksandr Lukashenko. After a brief greeting, the heads of state headed to the palace for the talks.

"Mr. President, I am a very straightforward person, so you know what I think about you. I have always had the highest regard for you and your friends," Aleksandr Lukashenko said at the beginning of the meeting.

"The Emirates are not changing," the UAE President replied.

"They are changing for the better," the Belarusian leader noted.