Meeting with Belarus’ NOC President Viktor Lukashenko

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Belarus Viktor Lukashenko to receive his report on 20 March.

The head of state said that he was well aware of the state of sport in Belarus. Therefore, the main topic of the conversation was the situation with the Belarusian sport on the international scene, including the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games. Both government agencies and public organizations are actively involved in the matter. The President was keen to learn about cooperation with the National Olympic Committee on the issue.

The parties also discussed the preparation and organization of the 2nd CIS Games which Minsk is set to host in August 2023. Earlier, the President of Belarus stressed that these international competitions were very important for the country’s entire sport industry.