Meeting with Chairman of the Russian state corporation VEB.RF Igor Shuvalov

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with Chairman of the Russian state corporation VEB.RF Igor Shuvalov on 30 September.

Aleksandr Lukashenko said: “You are not only an old partner of ours, a friend of Belarus but the head of a major Russian bank, I’d say an international bank. The bank actively develops despite all the problems our partners on the other side are creating. As far as Belarusian-Russian cooperation and your bank’s participation are concerned, I have to say that you participate in the financing of our enterprises, investment projects, primarily the Belarusian nuclear power plant.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko said VEB.RF Corporation can participate in the realization of Belarusian-Russian projects, including import-substituting ones. “We have completely reached an agreement on these matters, including financing rates. In a nutshell, we welcome your more active participation in work in Belarus. We will provide all kinds of support,” the head of state stressed.

Aleksandr Lukashenko added: “On one condition: you have to follow the rules of the banking industry, the laws Belarus has. I know that bankers are very careful in this regard and try not to violate laws. And the bank, particularly BelVEB Bank, has to be a genuine Belarusian bank. I talked to Vasily Stanislavovich [Matyushevsky, head of BelVEB Bank] about it three years ago. He promised he would be a true Belarusian and a friend of the Russian Federation. We will always come to terms on these conditions.”

VEB.RF Corporation intends to open a representative office in Belarus. Aleksandr Lukashenko assured the Belarusian side would provide all kinds of assistance with that. “You are welcome. We will accommodate any requests,” he said.