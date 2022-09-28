Aleksandr Lukashenko visits historical places on north-eastern Black Sea coast, meets with Aslan Bzhania

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko visited the historical places on the north-eastern Black Sea coast on 28 September.

A meeting was also held on the Abkhaz land. Belarusian head of state and Aslan Bzhania discussed economic projects, promising areas of cooperation between Belarus and Abkhazia.

Aleksandr Lukashenko said that the day before he discussed the problems of Abkhazia with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "We discussed these issues late into the night. He is intimately familiar, more than me, with the problems and situation in Abkhazia. I will not dwell on this but we came to one conclusion: that Abkhazia exists, that it cannot be erased from the map. No sanctions will be able to do this. Abkhazia, as he says, should not be abandoned. It should be helped so that this flourishing land and its people live normally," the Belarusian leader said.

He stressed that he did not come because "some situation has developed." "The situation is normal. We are not suffering from any geopolitics. We just want, like you, a peaceful, kind, hardworking people, to live in harmony," the President said.

According to him, the economy, trade and economic ties should become the foundation of relations. "We come with kindness. If we can help you in some way, we will be happy to do it. This cooperation will be mutually beneficial. We will talk about a lot of things. As you know, I am already an experienced person, both in politics and in other areas. Let's talk, think about how we can live on. The main thing is to ensure that people live here with dignity. Because this piece of paradise on earth deserves it. People here are saints. I am saying this not for the sake of flattery. I remember this from Soviet times when I visited here. Therefore, we want to establish not just a bridge of friendship, but very serious relations," Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed.