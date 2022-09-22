Meeting with First Deputy President of CITIC Construction Co., Ltd. Yang Jianqiang

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with Yang Jianqiang, First Deputy President of CITIC Construction Co., Ltd.

The Belarusian leader noted that he has plans to discuss a number of issues with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the future. He added that before the meeting of the two leaders he would like to learn the details about the CITIC Construction activities in Belarus.

“There are a number of issues that we have to discuss with you because you are the largest company operating in Belarus. I need to thoroughly prepare for the forthcoming talks, as we agreed, with President Xi Jinping,” Aleksandr Lukashenko explained. “We held a detailed and meaningful meeting in Samarkand [during the SCO summit] with the President [China President Xi Jinping], discussed the whole spectrum of our economic cooperation, including issues in your sphere of competence and responsibility, and agreed that after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China we will talk more thoroughly about the economy, politics, and defense cooperation,” the Belarusian leader said.

“I have high hopes that your current visit will not only clarify the situation with some projects and enable us to agree on completion dates of these projects. I hope that your visit will also give an opportunity to look into the future of our relations, especially in the construction industry,” the head of state added. According to him, CITIC Construction is ready to work in Belarus and to build a number of enterprises using the latest technologies. “We welcome this approach,” the President stressed.

The parties discussed some joint promising projects. In particular, they talked about the construction of a nitrogen complex, a paper production facility at Svetlogorsk Paper Mill, and also a project of deep processing of agro-industrial products. As for the latter, the Chinese partners are deeply interested in setting up such a facility for the purpose of further exports to the Chinese market. The head of state supported this initiative and instructed the responsible officials to facilitate its implementation.

The Chinese guest thanked the Belarusian head of state for the opportunity to meet. “You have a lot of fans in China,” said Yang Jianqiang.

He noted that he has been working in Belarus since 2007 and during those 15 years he has been responsible for a number of major investment projects in the country.

“Today is our ninth meeting. This is a great honor for me. Thank you for your years-long unwavering support for our corporation,” the Chinese representative said.

“The leaders of our corporation have instructed me to convey their warm greetings and best wishes, first of all good health and wellbeing wishes, to you,” said Yang Jianqiang.