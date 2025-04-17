Meeting with Deputy State Secretary of the Union State Sergei Glazyev

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko held a meeting with Deputy State Secretary of the Union State of Belarus and Russia Sergei Glazyev on 17 April.

"You are well aware of the topic of our conversation," the head of state said announcing the decision made by him and the Russian President.

"I have long thought that our movement toward a closer union between Belarus and Russia should be based primarily on economic cooperation," the President continued. "You are an economist, I believe, it is your God-given talent. You possess many professional skills and experience despite what some may think otherwise."

The head of state announced the decision made by the leaders of the two countries: Sergei Glazyev will replace Dmitry Mezentsev as the State Secretary of the Union State. "Vladimir Putin and I believe that your contribution to building the Union State should be more significant. He has a high regard for you. You already know my opinion of you. So, we have made our decision. Dmitry Mezentsev's term of office is expiring and he will take up another post,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said. "We have decided to appoint you as the leader of the entire apparatus of the Union State. We see you as the driving force of our union integration. I think the results will be positive."

Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that Head of the Belarus President Administration Dmitry Krutoi is of the same opinion. Previously, Dmitry Krutoi served as Belarus' Ambassador to Russia. "Since he served as ambassador to the Russian Federation, he gained a deep understanding of the main avenues of Union State’s activities. He takes the same view on you."

The President emphasized that he intends to discuss the development of the Union State with Sergei Glazyev in the future. "I think we will meet more than once, and you will share your vision and proposals with me as the chairman of the [Union State] Supreme State Council," he said. "This is just our first conversation. We will meet and discuss in detail how to proceed. I am counting on you. To be honest, much will depend on you and the people who will work with you in the apparatus of our Union State."