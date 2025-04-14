Report of Minsk Mayor Vladimir Kukharev

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with Minsk Mayor Vladimir Kukharev to receive his report on Minsk’s development prospects on 14 April.

The meeting discussed the issues of Minsk’s development. It addressed both broader topics, including social and economic indicators, development prospects, housing construction and improvement, and specific aspects of city life that affect every resident, such as the availability of parking spaces and the efficiency of the water drainage system.

The head of state emphasized that in 2024, Minsk's gross regional product increased by 5.5%, accounting for over a third of the national GDP. Minsk’s investments amounted to about 22% of the country’s figures. Investments in fixed capital went up by 19%, salaries surged by almost 20%. "Everything seems to be fine," the President remarked. "The quarter has passed. What about the prospects? What can we expect this year?"

According to the President, the indicators of Minsk’s social and economic development last year and the first quarter of this year allow assessing how the overall situation in the country will develop. "In other words, we can already discuss certain trends. If Minsk continues to contribute a third or even more to the national GDP, then the situation in the country will also be favorable," he said.

The head of state touched upon the topic of housing construction, recalling the plans to build housing mainly outside Minsk, “so as not to overcrowd the city, creating additional problems for Minsk residents”. “What prospects do you see here?” Aleksandr Lukashenko asked.

The President paid special attention to the long-delayed construction projects. “Delays in construction projects are unacceptable,” the head of state emphasized. “You have 13 of them, including eight in Minsk World. It is inadmissible. They [the company engaged in the development of the area] came to work here, signed investment agreements, contracts with us, assumed certain obligations. They must fulfill them if they want to work here.”

The head of state stressed the importance of landscaping Minsk during the Year of Improvement. "How things are in Minsk will reflect on the rest of the country. Vladimir Yevgenyevich [Kukharev], this doesn't mean we just need to sweep the streets or plant trees. It is important that every square meter in Minsk is utilized efficiently and that specific individuals, enterprises and organizations bear responsibility for this," the President instructed.

For example, an educational institution was put in charge of the improvement of Victory Park in Minsk. The head of the institution is responsible for this task. "The same applies to enterprises. I have mentioned this many times. You need to determine the area that each enterprise will be responsible for, and they should keep the area neat and tidy," Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The head of state explained that keeping the city tidy is not merely about aesthetics but about people's health. "What will happen if we, for example, do not collect leaves ? Everything will rot, and the decay, along with all the accumulated infections, would be inhaled by people. We are concerned about people's health. Therefore, it is important to keep not only one's home but also all public spaces neat and tidy. Every piece of land must be someone’s responsibility," the President emphasized.

This requirement also applies to residential areas. "The inner y must be landscaped and well-maintained, including courtyards. Set tasks for heads of the district administrations. They must see to it that this requirement is fulfilled strictly because if a person falls ill, we treat them for free, spending huge amounts of money. So let's start here," Aleksandr Lukashenko stated.

As for the appearance of buildings, the President tasked organizations occupying the ground floors to maintain the facades in proper condition. "There are commercial structures or state enterprises on the ground floors of almost every building. We once agreed: the facade is their responsibility. We are no longer burdening them with helping residents repair interiors or balconies. Let them take care of the facades at their own expense. If anyone needs help, they can apply to the city authorities," the head of state said.

"All these issues must be addressed to make Minsk even more beautiful and attractive. Then other cities will follow suit and use Minsk as a model," the President pointed out.

He also cited the improvement of the area around the Svisloch River as an example. During the national clean-up day, the head of state participated in the landscaping of the People's Unity Park and planted an alley of 80 trees there. "This place will be beautiful over time. Everything around it should be beautiful. The river banks must be well-groomed so that people can come and relax," Aleksandr Lukashenko explained.

"Appropriate decisions and measures regarding improvement must be taken, and they must be implemented. I want to take this opportunity to warn everyone that we will take very serious control over improvement in the country," the head of state emphasized. "We align our words with actions. We have declared this year as the Year of Improvement, and this is not empty words. Everything must be well-kempt: roads, buildings, surrounding areas, enterprises... Dilapidated things must be demolished. If we need anything new, we must build it." The President expressed readiness to provide financial support to Minsk if necessary: "If the city lacks some money (preferably a small amount), we can lend it and you will repay it next year."

One of the topics raised during the meeting was the future scaling up of the technopark best practices throughout Minsk, following the pattern of the technopark set up at MotoVelo Plant. “We discussed the matter when we opened the city technopark. A good enterprise, an institution and a number of promising businesses [have been set up at the plant]. Then we agreed that you would study other possibilities for more technoparks in Minsk,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The President stressed that he had received a letter from the Minsk mayor where Vladimir Kukharev mentioned, among other things, the lack of parking spaces in the city and their functioning in general. “Let's discuss the matter, as well,” said the head of state.

There are also problems with the city’s water drainage system, Aleksandr Lukashenko said. “Half of the networks have been operating beyond their service life. I am not saying they are all in dilapidated condition, but it is necessary to carry out scheduled replacement works. I know that such works are underway. Do you think the scope of these works needs to be increased?” the President asked.

“Let's discuss this set of economic issues which people's everyday lives, especially in Minsk, hinge on” the head of state said addressing the Minsk mayor.