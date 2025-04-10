Informal setting with Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko and Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif met in an informal setting on 10 April.

The two leaders communicated in a warm, cordial atmosphere and a homely environment.

Shehbaz Sharif brought his family members to the meeting - President of the Pakistan Muslim League, former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister of Punjab Province Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

“This is the first country we are visiting together,” Nawaz Sharif remarked.

“Nawaz, you are a true friend!” the head of state responded.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is on an official visit to Belarus. On the morning of 10 April, the Belarus-Pakistan Business Council convened in Minsk in the format of a business forum. The negotiations between the leaders of the two states are scheduled for 11 April.

They will focus on trade and economic cooperation, including interaction in the manufacturing sector, food security, and humanitarian matters.