Meeting with Head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with Head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergei Naryshkin in Minsk on 15 April.

“I am happy to have this opportunity to meet with you. Frankly speaking, I have been looking forward to it to compare notes, consult on certain matters and discuss plans for the near future, including how we will act and what steps we will take, and to consider a number of political issues amid the current turbulent situation. Your opinion is very important to me,” the head of state said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko thanked Sergei Naryshkin for visiting Belarus and asked him to convey his greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Thank you for taking the time out of your busy schedule: I know you have plenty on your plate. Please convey my warmest regards to Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin] upon your return. Although we often communicate by phone, this gesture would be fitting given the nature of our relationship," the Belarusian leader stated.

In turn, Sergei Naryshkin expressed gratitude to the Belarusian head of state for the opportunity to meet. "First of all, I would also like to convey the warm greetings from Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin," he added.

Sergei Naryshkin took the opportunity to congratulate Aleksandr Lukashenko on his convincing victory in the presidential election. "I am genuinely happy about the election results. I would like to take this chance to congratulate you personally on your win. We had no doubts about it, but this victory was truly convincing. It proves that the Belarusian people, the voters, support both the domestic and foreign policy course of the country defined by the Belarusian President," the SVR head emphasized.