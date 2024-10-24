Meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia on 24 October.

The leaders of the countries warmly greeted each other. The Iranian leader emphasized that he is glad to meet with the Belarusian president on the margins of the summit.

"Thank you, I am also happy about this meeting. It is our first meeting," Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The president once again congratulated his colleague on his convincing and undeniable victory in the election, which was not disputed even by the West.

Aleksandr Lukashenko invited Masoud Pezeshkian to visit Minsk any time convenient for him to discuss the prospects of cooperation. There have been no closed topics between the two countries.

"I would also like to thank you for your support in our bid to become a BRICS partner. We appreciate this very much," the Belarusian leader said.

The Iranian president emphasized that BRICS is a strong group of countries, and together it can stand against Western sanctions.