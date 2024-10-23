Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko held a meeting with Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed Ali on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan on 23 October.

Speaking about the development of bilateral relations between Belarus and Ethiopia, Aleksandr Lukashenko suggested: “Let us start by getting to know each other better. I am in favor of quick steps. The world is rapidly changing and we need to accelerate. Therefore, we are ready to do everything we agree on as quickly as you will be ready for it”.

According to the President, Ethiopia is a distant country for Belarus, but at the same time it is very close to it, and Belarus has always strived for cooperation. “It has not worked out very well lately. I am grateful to you for this meeting. I think that it will contribute to some progress in our relations and that we will be able to build our relations from now on,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.

According to him, the bilateral cooperation is particularly significant in light of the fact that Belarus is interested in gaining access to the African market through Ethiopia and considers this country as a gateway to Africa. “Therefore, we are very much interested in cooperating with you. I think we need not just to resume but to improve and modernize the ways of our cooperation. We are ready for that. What about you?” Aleksandr Lukashenko asked.

Abiy Ahmed Ali, in turn, expressed gratitude to Belarus for the resumption of cooperation and, separately, for mutual support in the world arena, including on such an important issue for Ethiopia as access to the sea.

“I would also like to draw attention to the interest that our country shows in trade and economic interaction with your country,” the prime minister said. “First of all, we are interested in working together in agriculture (modernization of agriculture is a priority for us). We would like to work together in the textile industry, mining, high technology, and so on.”

The Belarusian President stressed: “We are open-minded people. We are ready to be useful to you wherever you deem it necessary.” The head of state suggested organizing a visit of Ethiopian specialists to Belarus so that they could determine on the areas and goods that are of interest to their country, be it agriculture or military-industrial complex. “If you find something useful for you, tell us, we will help you in this area and will cooperate with you,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said. Belarus is ready to share technologies needed for Ethiopia, and also train local specialists.

“We are already cooperating with many African countries: Zimbabwe, Equatorial Guinea, Kenya, Egypt and so on. You can learn from them how responsibly and effectively we carry out our work,” the President added. “They are happy to cooperate with us”.