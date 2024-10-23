BRICS summit reception in Kazan

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko is attending a reception on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of the BRICS summit in Russia's Kazan.

The footage showed Aleksandr Lukashenko sitting at the table with dozens of other heads of state and high-ranking officials who had arrived for the summit. The Belarusian President was shown discussing something with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed the foreign dignitaries. He called the BRICS summit in Kazan a success. The participants of the summit discussed issues of global importance, cooperation in politics, security, economy and the humanitarian sphere.

"These discussions once again demonstrated that the member states share the universal values of peace, justice and equality, and work together for the prosperity and well-being of our countries and peoples. The BRICS states are united in their support for closer cooperation in the international arena based on the key principles of the UN Charter, and are jointly working hard to build a fair multipolar world order where countries of the Global South and the Global East play an important role in global decision-making," the Russian leader said.

A meeting in the "BRICS Outreach/Plus" format is expected to take place in Kazan the following day, in which Aleksandr Lukashenko will also take part.

"This expanded format has proven itself well as it offers an opportunity for direct and open dialogue between the member states and our genuine friends. Together we will discuss issues of global concern. These include sustainable development, poverty eradication, peaceful resolution of conflicts, the fight against terrorism and cross-border crime, adaptation to climate change, stability of supply chains, exchange of technologies and knowledge in the broadest meaning of the word," Vladimir Putin remarked. He emphasized that these topics directly affect the countries participating in the forum. Accordingly, collective action should be taken.

"We strive to encourage like-minded people to take part in various formats of interaction within the association, and build an equal and mutually beneficial partnership with them. The concept of strengthening multilateralism for equitable global development and security was at the heart of the Russian presidency in this association this year," Vladimir Putin said. He raised a toast to the prosperity of the participating countries, their closer interaction and good health of all the attendees.