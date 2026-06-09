Meeting with Chairman of Russia’s Supreme Court Igor Krasnov

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko spoke in favor of bringing high-tech solutions into the work of the courts as he met with Igor Krasnov, Chairman of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation, on 9 June.

“You are doing very serious work on computerization and introducing all that is new, high technologies, into court operations. I am in favor of that. What I cannot stand most of all in courts is red tape, which has always been demanded of you and so on. Therefore, we would very much like you to take us along as a trailer, so that we can follow you in introducing high technologies into court activities. Across the entire vertical,” the head of state said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko stated that he supports and welcomes the events planned at the Supreme Court of Belarus during Igor Krasnov’s visit. These include, in particular, discussions on the use of information technology in judicial proceedings and the signing of a memorandum of understanding and cooperation between the supreme judicial bodies of Belarus and Russia.

The President noted that Igor Krasnov, who was recently appointed Chairman of the Supreme Court of Russia, naturally wants to prove himself in his new position and accomplish something good and innovative. Belarus, he said, would also be interested in learning from Russia’s experience on various matters.

“I know you will be doing a great deal for the Supreme Court of Russia. I would like to ask you to remain in the closest possible contact with the Supreme Court of Belarus,” said Aleksandr Lukashenko. “We need to look at what is being done in this regard in great Russia. Perhaps we may even replicate some of that experience. I know that Igor Viktorovich [Krasnov] will always respond to our requests and support the improvement of our judicial system.”

“We are ready to learn and adopt the experience of vast, great Russia. She is not a stranger to us. Much was concentrated there during Soviet times. And the best personnel were there as well. The main thing is that you, as has always been the case in our cooperation with you personally, do not turn away from us but support us, just as other government agencies do. We have very good contacts with all ministries and agencies in the Russian Federation. The Presidents set the example. When we are friendly, what choice do you have? You have to be friendly too. So we very much hope that you will support us where needed and help us,” added Aleksandr Lukashenko.

The President also assured that the Supreme Court of Russia can always count on assistance from Belarus: “We will always cooperate with you as closely as possible on any issues you raise.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko also thanked Igor Krasnov for the help he provided to Belarus in general, and especially to economic entities, while serving in his previous position as Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation.

“And now you make decisions objectively, honestly, and fairly,” the head of state said. “I think that in the future you will cooperate just as well with our chairman [Chairman of the Supreme Court of Belarus Andrei Shved]. Your working styles are roughly similar. So I am grateful to you for the cooperation we have had thus far. I am very pleased that we have developed such good, trusting relations.”

Continuing the conversation, the head of state asked Igor Krasnov how he was finding his work as head of the Supreme Court of Russia, a post he had taken up in the autumn of 2025.

“Everything is fine, we’re moving forward. I’m setting things straight,” the head of the Russian Supreme Court replied.

He thanked the President of Belarus for the opportunity to meet in person and conveyed warm regards from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“As you have always noted, in Belarus we feel ourselves to be not merely like at home, but truly at home. Our kin peoples are bound by shared cultural values, and as a result, relations are currently developing in all directions,” said Igor Krasnov.

He also noted that this past April marked the 30th anniversary of the signing of the first integration treaty, which laid the foundation for the Union State of Belarus and Russia. “Allow me, taking this opportunity, to congratulate you as one of the driving forces behind the consolidation of our two kin peoples,” Igor Krasnov said to Aleksandr Lukashenko.