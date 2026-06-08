Meeting with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Minsk on 8 June.

“It’s good that you came to visit us at this time. You have the opportunity to get to know our country more closely. Our relationship has been developing over the last few decades. People in Belarus talk about China all the time. And following all that talk and our political ties, we’ve seen a surge in trade and economic cooperation. We are very glad that back then, God guided us to turn toward the People’s Republic of China,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

He emphasized that the achievement of an all-weather and comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries has resulted in comprehensive cooperation across all sectors.

“Forgive my immodesty, but I dare say that even if the People’s Republic of China and its leadership wanted to find something to reproach us for, they couldn’t. Because we faithfully honor all our agreements,” said Aleksandr Lukashenko. “In any negotiations, whether with Russians, Europeans, or Americans, China is always kept separate. Our relations are not even up for discussion.”

“You can count on us as the most reliable friends and supporters,” the Belarusian leader assured.

Han Zheng first of all thanked the Belarusian leader for the opportunity to meet. “Thank you for taking the time from your busy schedule, for the warm welcome and the careful arrangements [for the stay of the Chinese delegation in Belarus],” he said.

Han Zheng also conveyed to Aleksandr Lukashenko sincere greetings and best wishes from Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Chinese guest concurred with the Belarusian President’s description of the cooperation between the two countries. "As you just correctly mentioned, under the leadership of the heads of state the relations have reached a high level - an all-weather, comprehensive strategic partnership.”

Han Zheng emphasized that the leaders of the two countries met twice last year and “outlined new grandiose plans for further strengthening bilateral relations.”

The conversation also turned to the directive signed by Aleksandr Lukashenko in May of this year, “On the Practical Fulfillment of the All-Weather and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Belarus and the People’s Republic of China”. In this document, in the view of the Chinese vice President, the vectors of multifaceted Belarus‑China cooperation have been defined. “This fully reflects your deep understanding of the development of our relations and shows that our cooperation has strategic significance,” Han Zheng emphasized.