Meeting with Russian businessman Dmitry Mazepin

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with Russian businessman Dmitry Mazepin in Minsk on 3 June.

“Good to have you back home at last [Dmitry Mazepin was born in Belarus],” the head of state said, welcoming the guest.

“Thank you for inviting me,” Dmitry Mazepin replied.

Aleksandr Lukashenko continued by highlighting the important role of sports in Dmitry Mazepin’s life and career. “Aleksandr Genrikhovich [Belarusian Prime Minister Aleksandr Turchin] keeps telling me it’s time to get our prominent athlete involved. I was surprised when a well-known member of the Russian government told me that you used to do competitive swimming together,” the President noted. “You are a key figure in the world of water sports [Dmitry Mazepin heads the Russian Aquatics Federation]. I think we should build on this.”

“Secondly, you are a wealthy man. And one should remember where their homeland is,” the head of state said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko asked whether Dmitry Mazepin’s mother still lives in Belarus or if he had already moved her to Moscow.

“No, she lives here. I have just visited her,” Dmitry Mazepin said.

“She shouldn’t go anywhere. Because, as I know, older people will never leave Minsk, or Belarus for that matter. It is a quiet, peaceful place to live,” the President noted.

“As I have already said, a wealthy man should work for the benefit of his homeland. Therefore, we would like to consider the prospects of our cooperation – this is a proposal from our prime minister,” Aleksandr Lukashenko stated.