Meeting with Governor of Russia’s Primorye Territory Oleg Kozhemyako

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with Oleg Kozhemyako, Governor of Russia’s Primorye Territory, in Minsk on 1 June.

“It’s a pleasure to meet with friends and discuss any issues that may arise. I have just reviewed our trade figures and the trends again. Despite the fact that you are located on the far edge of our common homeland - from Brest to Vladivostok - the trends are still good. This year, we must definitely surpass the $100 million threshold in trade,” the President said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko invited Oleg Kozhemyako, taking advantage of his stay in Belarus, to once again get familiar with the country’s capabilities. “We are hosting the Belagro exhibition. Take a look. There might be something of interest to you. There is complete trust between us,” he said.

“There are always current issues. Russia has introduced the so-called SPOT. I am concerned that things might get worse. Nevertheless, President [Vladimir] Putin and I agreed in Astana that we will do everything to avoid any delays or unnecessary bureaucracy, and most importantly, to eliminate queues at the border. We are now closely monitoring what is happening at the border. We are in contact with President [Vladimir] Putin to take timely measures. We’ll see. Time will tell. We are fully aware of the situation. This may complicate our trade, but it will not stop it,” the head of state said.

“We have absolute trust. You know that there is no need for any QR codes or any documents: your word from Primorye is enough, and we will always be able to accept your products and create conditions for you to sell them. We are concerned that our products can freely reach Vladivostok,” Aleksandr Lukashenko added.

The head of state noted that Belarus has opened a multi-brand center in Primorye, that Belarusian product stores are operating there, and that these products are in demand in the region.

“The quality,” Oleg Kozhemyako emphasized.

“I was in the DPRK quite recently. You know, the leader [Kim Jong Un] made a very strong impression on me. A smart man! A young, promising person focused on cooperation. He is not any kind of dictator or anything like that. In fact, he simply cannot be a dictator. So we have established good relations. And we are counting on you, Oleg Nikolayevich [Kozhemyako], to provide us with mediation services in trade with the DPRK, just as we once discussed,” the President said.

He noted that the DPRK leader and the head of Primorye know each other and have good relations. “He told me a lot about you. I said: ‘Well, he is our man, our friend.’ He was pleased and supported this idea of Belarus-Primorye-DPRK cooperation,” Aleksandr Lukashenko added.

In this context, Oleg Kozhemyako noted that the automobile bridge across the Tumen River connecting Russia with the DPRK is now being put into operation. Previously, the two countries were connected only by the single Friendship railway bridge. “We have the railway crossing, the ferry service and the road bridge are being launched. Therefore, we have already begun working through all issues related to the supply of goods and mutual settlements,” the governor said.

Continuing the conversation, Aleksandr Lukashenko remarked: “In some areas, we will be able to lend our support. But mainly, you will provide support to us. And this will be beneficial for Primorye as well. It will be another lever, another direction for Primorye’s development.”

“Yes, they do have demand for your goods: both equipment and products. So I think this will be a convenient route for them. Overall, the relations have already been worked out. Therefore, of course, we will gladly join this work,” Oleg Kozhemyako confirmed. “And besides, our relations allow us to do this openly and without any additional complications.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko drew separate attention to this topic for Head of the Belarus President Administration Dmitry Krutoi: “Dmitry Nikolayevich [Krutoi], this must be kept in mind. They can help us a great deal. We are not going to reinvent the wheel. They invented it long ago.”