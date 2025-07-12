Meeting with Chairman of Moldova’s Party of Socialists Igor Dodon

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with Moldovan politician and ex-President Igor Dodon, who currently holds the post of Chairman of the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova (PSRM).

"Alive!" the head of state welcomed Igor Dodon in his office.

"I won't give them the satisfaction!" the Moldovan guest. Replied. “I am very happy to see you!”

"We are always keen to cooperate with Moldova," the Belarusian leader said. “I would like to know how our Moldovan brothers live. I wish the country prosperity, I wish the difficult times are behind them.”

“You are torn away from us by the war, unfortunately. Logistics got complicated. But the world is small. There are no hopeless situations. Therefore, if the leadership of Moldova, the people of Moldova want to return to cooperation and step it up, please know that you are not a stranger to us. We are eager to assist, with your help (if you agree) and restore everything that has been lost over the years,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

He is sure that it is not difficult to restore the relations: “The path is well-trodden. We know what Moldova needs. You know us well. We have always delivered on all our commitments and we are ready to act in this regard.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko thanked Igor Dodon for visiting Belarus, despite all the difficulties and problems, and asked for first-hand information about what is happening in Moldova: “We mainly receive the information [about events in Moldova] from the media. Naturally, there are other people who inform us. But it is important to hear from you what the situation is.”

“You know my attitude towards Moldova. This is a flowering garden that is home to a beautiful people, a hardworking people, very similar to Belarusians. Unfortunately, it is very difficult for me to visit Moldova due to the policy that the country is pursuing now,” the Belarusian leader said.

“Not us. They [the current authorities in Moldova],” Igor Dodon specified.

"When I learned that you were going to visit us, I really thought a lot about Moldova and recalled our meetings. I remember us trying to plant good seeds. They say that they took well [Aleksandr Lukashenko and Igor Dodon planted a field of corn during a visit to Moldova in 2018],” Aleksandr Lukashenko continued.

Igor Dodon presented the Belarusian head of state with a symbolic gift. He recalled that in May, during his visit to Minsk, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov gave Aleksandr Lukashenko a set of Winners’ Awards with life-size replicas of Soviet Union awards. The set featured only orders, Igor Dodon said. Therefore, he brought a set of the Great Patriotic War medals as a gift to Minsk.