Meeting with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Minks on 27 June.

“You have a busy day and a very important one (I would like it to be an important day in the history of your state). We will sign an agreement on our future cooperation. I very much hope that the level of our trade and economic cooperation will reach the level of political cooperation between Belarus and the UAE,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said. “At least we will be asking about this. Although things are good; we cooperate well.”

The President touched on the close investment cooperation between the countries. Arab companies are involved in the construction of a smart city on the outskirts of Minsk, and have built a large-scale exhibition center as part of this project. A symbol of cooperation and friendship between Belarus and the UAE will be a new hotel complex built on Yanka Kupala Street on the banks of Svisloch.

“Another construction project by an Arab company worth hundreds of millions of dollars is the construction of a hotel complex in the city center. Very impressive facility,” the Belarusian leader noted.

Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that the United Arab Emirates, through its special fund and the World Bank, contributes to the development of other countries. All in all, the UAE provided assistance to 100 countries in the amount of over $100 billion.

“I would like you to keep our companies in mind. If you practice this approach and if we have this opportunity to supply our high-quality products, ranging from food to engineering goods within the framework of this fund, we will be grateful to you,” the President said.

The head of state also asked to convey his greetings to the UAE President and added that he was welcome in Belarus at any time.

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan noted that he brought the warmest wishes from the UAE President to the Belarusian head of state. He added that relations between the countries continued to develop vibrantly. Arab investment in Belarus has already exceeded $4 billion.

“I guarantee you that the President and all the leadership of the Emirates 100% ready to invest in Belarus. Teamwork is needed to implement the projects,” said the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

The parties are successfully engaged in infrastructure projects and cooperate in food security, he said. Technology cooperation continues to be strengthened. “This is especially true in the field of artificial intelligence, smart logistics and digital education,” he added.