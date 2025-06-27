Eurasian Economic Union summit in Minsk

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko expects the summit of the Eurasian Economic Union in Minsk to be productive. The head of state made the relevant statement at a narrow-format session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on 27 June.

“You have always noted that as we hold various events in Minsk, we manage to make them productive. I very much count on it,” the President told the present heads of state as he opened the summit.

Aleksandr Lukashenko welcomed all participants of the event and remarked that despite the busy schedules of the Presidents regular meetings continue to be held at the very top level. In his words, it allows promptly responding to emerging problems, addressing the issues the Eurasian Economic Commission cannot provide answers for, and maintain intensive work of the EAEU bodies on the whole.

“I think you will agree that it is also a good opportunity to discuss the international agenda with similarly minded people. And the international agenda has been quite packed recently,” the head of state added.

The President recalled that during the plenary session of the Eurasian Economic Forum, the heads of state began discussing pressing issues and strategies to deepen the Eurasian integration. There was a substantive exchange of views on the prospects for economic partnership. Assessments and visions for the union’s future were also voiced. “I am confident that the implementation of the ideas put forward will help strengthen the EAEU as a key integration platform in the post-Soviet space and as a pole of economic attraction on the international stage,” Aleksandr Lukashenko noted.

“Our union is attracting attention worldwide,” the head of state remarked. “Some wish us well and join our efforts. Others are waiting for the moment we stumble or even break apart. Which expectations will come true depends solely on us.”

“The Republic of Belarus presides over the EAEU bodies in a year that will have a huge impact on the organization’s future,” the President emphasized. He remarked that the summit agenda features a number of issues that require decisions at the highest level. “Firstly, we are completing the implementation of the Eurasian economic integration strategy until 2025. Secondly, this year we need to adopt a joint roadmap for the next period – this is needed to implement the declaration on economic development of our union.” The corresponding action plan will be approved by the EEC Council, after that it will be submitted to the Supreme Council and considered at a meeting in December.

“If we want our union to be a functioning and effective organization, and not a platform for theoretical discussions (although this is not bad either), it should develop rapidly in the next five years; a clear algorithm is needed in each direction in order to achieve a specific common result,” the President emphasized.

The head of state noted that it has become a good tradition to discuss international cooperation matters during such summits. The agenda of the current meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council includes a review of the union's international activities in 2024.

“I believe that we are on the right track, especially in the current international situation, when seemingly unshakable rules and agreements that have been in place for decades are collapsing,” the Belarusian leader said. In his opinion, it is necessary to keep working to pair the potential of the EAEU with the capabilities of major international associations and initiatives that pursue the same statutory values as the EAEU. The President called the creation of free trade zones with third countries a crucial tool for promoting common interests of the EAEU countries in the international arena. Work in this direction is underway, and participants of the Minsk summit are to sign a temporary trade agreement with Mongolia and an economic partnership agreement with the UAE. “The increasing number countries that have concluded such agreements with us proves that the union has chosen the right international vector,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The participants of the summit will also discuss the functioning of the EAEU internal market taking into account the impact of individual factors and the market development prospects.

“I am confident that our communication within the framework of the official agenda and beyond will help us find answers to all our questions, and, in a circle of like-minded people, to find the keys to solving the most complex integration problems,” the President emphasized.