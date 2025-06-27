Meeting with Prime Minister of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko held a meeting with Chairman of the State Administration Council, Prime Minister of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing on the sidelines of the EAEU summit in Minsk on 27 June.

The two leaders previously had talks in March this year, when Min Aung Hlaing paid an official visit to Belarus.

“We have reached significant agreements. The importance of today’s meeting lies in the fact that, after some time, we are now able to discuss and assess how sound our decisions were and the progress we have made so far,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said. “We have a very strong mutual interest, and in light of this, we have agreed to develop a concrete plan of joint actions, a specific roadmap that will guide our efforts in the near future.”

The President explained that the roadmap is aimed at strengthening relations not only in political and humanitarian areas, but also in trade and economy.

“We have already started implementing some aspects of our agreements. We are addressing challenges and even setting up joint ventures on your territory. We have explored a new area of cooperation. I would like to assure you that we will continue to move forward in this direction,” the head of state emphasized.

Further details on the steps already taken and the prospects for bilateral cooperation were provided by Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Maksim Ryzhenkov.