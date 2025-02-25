Meeting with Metropolitan of Minsk and Zaslavl Veniamin, Patriarchal Exarch of All Belarus

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with Metropolitan of Minsk and Zaslavl Veniamin, Patriarchal Exarch of All Belarus.

“It is good that we have met after our, as you say, ‘synodical’ meeting of representatives of all denominations [the meeting of the head of state with representatives of religious denominations on 10 February]. It is important for me to know your opinion in this regard, especially in terms of the idea to set up centers of our religions. I know that our Orthodox Church has always been cautious about the presence of institutions of other faiths. But they do too. So your opinion is very important for me here,” Aleksandr Lukashenko noted.

This year the Belarusian Orthodox Church celebrates the anniversaries that are important for the entire Orthodox world. This includes the 555th anniversary of the discovery of the miraculous Zhirovichi Icon of the Mother of God and the 505th anniversary of the Holy Dormition Stavropegic Monastery in Zhirovichi. The festive events will be held in May. In June, the country will celebrate the 900th anniversary of the founding of the Savior-St Euphrosyne Stavropegic Convent in Polotsk.

“You and I will travel to Zhirovichi in the spring when it is warm and when plants are blooming. We will see what more needs to be done there to make everything of the highest quality. Because, no matter how you look at it but more than 80% of believers in our country are Orthodox Christians. It is the main religion, confession, and it should be represented at the highest level in Zhirovichi,” the President said. “In terms of matters of our Orthodoxy... Maybe you have some questions for the authorities? I am ready to discuss them.”

Metropolitan Veniamin informed the head of state about the current state of affairs in the Belarusian Orthodox Church and the developments, including in furtherance of the meeting held on 10 February. “I would like to enlist your support in terms of some matters, to hear your opinion,” the Patriarchal Exarch said. “But, first of all, I would like to thank you for the care about the spiritual centers. We have Zhirovichi and Polotsk. These are two such centers that attract attention of people from around the world, not only Belarusians.”