Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko outlined a number of cooperation areas during his meeting with Governor of Russia’s Sverdlovsk Oblast Yevgeny Kuivashev in Minsk on 24 February.

Welcoming the head of the Russian region in Minsk, the Belarusian President noted that this was their second meeting in Belarus. The first one took place in 2019. “A lot of time has passed since then. We have kept moving forward no matter how difficult it was. Today we have almost $1 billion in mutual trade,” the Belarusian leader said.

The President outlined a number of areas of mutual interest. In addition to such traditional areas as mechanical engineering products and BelAZ supplies, the parties can develop cooperation in aircraft building and metro construction.

"There are areas where we can cooperate. Your region has always been, is and, I think, will remain a strong industrial region (you have made progress in agriculture as well). You have a well-developed industry. We are an industrial country, too. You know what we can produce. We have made great progress in the automotive industry, and also in agriculture (including thanks to Russia and the market where we are in demand as an agricultural country that produces high-quality food products),” the head of state said. In his words, domestic enterprises are frequent participants of Innoprom, one of the largest industrial exhibitions in Russia. “We will keep doing it, as it is of high importance to us,” the President said.

However, the key areas of cooperation between Belarus and Sverdlovsk Oblast are in the manufacturing sector, the automotive industry in the first place. This also includes supplies of utilities machinery, equipment, machinery and components for the mining and metallurgical industries. “You buy our BelAZ trucks. Without this machinery, the development of the mining industry is impossible. We have always been reliable partners,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The President also suggested developing cooperation in such new industries as, for example, aircraft construction. “A new area for cooperation is aircraft construction. The new Osvey aircraft. We make many parts for your aviation industry. This is important for us. We are slowly moving from repairing aircraft to manufacturing them. We are making the primary focus on the production of the Osvey aircraft here in Belarus and its subsequent supplies to the Russian market,” he said.

According to the head of state, other areas of cooperation are also in the pipeline. One of them, for example, is metro construction. “We are ready to make designs, ready to engage in the construction of your metro. If it suits you, if you find us a good choice, then we will work with you,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

One more potentially promising area is the renewal of the tram fleet for Yekaterinburg. As in many regions, the public transport is largely worn out and needs to be replaced or comprehensively repaired there. Belarus has the relevant competencies and experience. “We are ready to help replace this fleet. We can both supply new [trams] and repair those still in operation. We are ready to work with you in this area. It may seem to be a new area [in bilateral cooperation], but we have enough experience in it,” the President said.

Belarus also offered help to Sverdlovsk Oblast in upgrading its elevators. This topic is relevant not only for many regions of Russia, but also for a number of countries in the post-Soviet space. Belarus has proven it worth and is ready to offer assistance in providing modern elevators.

“We are ready to cooperate in every area we agree on. We will work with Sverdlovsk Oblast. It is a dear region for us. I have been to Sverdlovsk back in the day. They say it has changed a lot, it has become a completely different city. I liked it even then. Lots of snow, a truly winter city. It is all white in my memories,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said. The President also emphasized the significant role of Sverdlovsk Oblast as a major industrial center during the Great Patriotic War. “For us, for the Soviet Union, you have always been the forge of everything that was needed, especially during the Great Patriotic War. Without your region it would have been difficult for us to have that Great Victory,” he said.

The President suggested cooperation in a number of other areas that would be of interest to partners from Sverdlovsk Oblast. “If you like something in Belarus, please tell us, we will always try to help the Russians,” the head of state said.

In turn, Yevgeny Kuivashev congratulated Aleksandr Lukashenko on winning the Presidential election and wished him further success in state activity for the benefit of the Belarusian people and the Union State of Belarus and Russia.

“Indeed, we are getting closer and closer every year. We are implementing a number of large-scale projects. We communicate a lot. You are real friends for us, the closest ones,” the governor said.