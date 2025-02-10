Meeting with representatives of religious communities

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with representatives of religious communities on 10 February.

Welcoming the religious figures, the head of state noted that he wanted this meeting to be held in an atmosphere of openness and trust.

“We are very lucky to have witnessed no disagreements or persecution on religious, ethnic or racial grounds in contemporary Belarus. Representatives of all religious denominations live here in an atmosphere of mutual respect, peace and harmony. Nowadays this is surprising for many, including so-called civilized countries. The values of Christianity, Islam, Judaism and other religions are aligned with the values of Belarusian society. And the coexistence of these religions has made the Belarusian nation stronger and more united,” Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized.

“We are always open to those who come to us with kindness. This will always be the case. We always welcome foreign pilgrims who go to worship our shrines. We help people in distress, first of all, refugees. At the same time, we are ready to give a decisive response to the enemy without sparing our own lives. This has happened many times in our thousand-year history,” the President said.

“Our country has built a unique ethno-religous model that could become an example for many. Together, we have come up with a common formula: respect - understanding - harmony. Our people are used to living this way and cannot even imagine any other way,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

However, it can be the other way in the world. “It is heartbreaking to see how the situation has escalated in Ukraine, for example. They also tried to destabilize our country in 2020, including using the religious agenda. It is no coincidence that one of the strongest information blows was dealt on the clergy,” the head of state noted.

“It is difficult to overestimate your contribution to strengthening traditional values (it is a little easier now after lunatics overseas have come to their senses). You are building an invisible, but strong spiritual shield between good and evil. And in our further joint work, we will rely on family values and spiritual values ​​and raise children together. Love for the Motherland begins from childhood: it starts with love for family, home, native city, church. Otherwise, we will turn into people who don't know where they come from and where they belong,” the head of state said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko added that he is ready to discuss any issues of concern to the clergy. “The state sticks and will stick to a constructive position on issues concerning the work of our religious organizations. But spiritual life is a very delicate area. Therefore, if you see that some aspect requires additional attention, adjustments, I am ready to listen to your proposals. After all, everything we do, we do for the sake of peace and spiritual unity,” the Belarusian leader said.