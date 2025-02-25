Report of Chairperson of Council of Republic of National Assembly Natalya Kochanova

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko explained the process of selecting members for the new government as he was receiving a report from Chairperson of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly Natalya Kochanova.

“I see that the media are already doing the guesswork on who will be in the new government. Journalists, bloggers and others, especially those from abroad, have lost sight of the fact that the government is not formed after the election. We were gradually forming the government before the election. The process of appointing ministers was ongoing for several months, half a year, or even a year. Almost half of our ministers, members of the government have been working for less than a year. So these are new appointees. But the leadership and senior officials and those whose appointment falls within the purview of the President – their candidacies will be reviewed,” said the head of state.

Aleksandr Lukashenko recalled that he instructed a special commission, which includes Natalya Kochanova, to consider these issues and make proposals on candidates. “This way there would be more opinions. I know that you have discussed potential candidates more than once. What conclusions have you arrived at?” the President asked.

He explained that the commission suggests candidates not only for the government, but also for other agencies. Yet, of course, its primary focus is selecting candidates for top positions in the government, a number of ministers, and high-ranking officials for other agencies.

The President also asked Natalya Kochanova to brief him about her recent visit to Azerbaijan.