Meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Minsk on 15 June.

The head of state spoke about the Belarusian-Russian relations.

“Despite all kinds of noise and certain outcries, both here and in your country, especially from abroad, we are following the path we set together with you,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.

He noted that the ministries of foreign affairs of the two countries are at the forefront of this process. “It is the foreign policy agencies, even when the situation intensifies and our defense agencies sometimes step forward. Or, as they call it in the USA, the Department of War [the USA recently renamed its Department of Defense to the Department of War],” said Aleksandr Lukashenko. “But only in the sense that we always prepare for war so that it does not happen. Whereas they have a Department of War to wage war every day. God forbid, of course.”

The President noted that the foreign ministers of Belarus and Russia regularly hold events in a bilateral format at least twice a year, in addition to meetings within the framework of international events.

“We just saw each other in Kazan. Exactly at the CSTO meeting,” Sergey Lavrov remarked.

Aleksandr Lukashenko continued: “I know that the minister [minister of foreign affairs of Belarus] calls you often. He reports to me about it. It’s very good that we have such warm relations.”

The Belarusian leader said he was very pleased to meet with Sergey Lavrov and had been looking forward to this meeting. “I would like to share with you my views and impressions on the full spectrum of the international situation. Not because we are a global power like Russia or China and will be involved in solving various problems, but nevertheless, I would like to know in which direction to steer and shape our foreign policy. And you, as an experienced person, can advise me on certain things,” the head of state said.

“You flatter me,” Sergey Lavrov replied.

“Not at all. Given the scale of Russia’s international standing... So I look forward to receiving specific and comprehensive information, as we usually do. We have never hidden anything from each other over the many years of our cooperation,” the head of state emphasized.

Aleksandr Lukashenko specifically expressed a desire to discuss the situation in integration projects, including the CSTO, EAEU, CIS, and SCO - how Russia and Sergey Lavrov personally see their development.

The President also mentioned another topical international issue: “The G7 (I don’t even know what to call them these days) has gathered.”

“They actually call themselves the Big Seven. Great Britain, the Big Seven...” the Russian foreign minister noted.

“You are right. All the great powers have gathered. So like it or not, we have to pay attention to this,” Aleksandr Lukashenko remarked.

He also highlighted the rapid pace of change on many international fronts: “The conflicts today - how they’re viewed. Plenty to discuss. It’s good you’re here on a working visit.”

In turn, Sergey Lavrov noted that he too was very pleased to meet with the Belarusian head of state at Aleksandr Lukashenko’s invitation. He said that the day before, he had already had the opportunity to discuss various issues with his Belarusian counterpart, Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxim Ryzhenkov, and that work would continue during the working visit.

“We started yesterday already. We had a detailed one-on-one conversation on sensitive matters. Now I will brief you on the thoughts that have emerged. And I am, of course, ready to share our assessments of recent events, including in connection with the preparations for this G7 and the initiative of the UK, France, and Germany - they presented a five-point ultimatum, envoys came and handed over their demands. In short, there is plenty to discuss, and matters that directly concern the Union State,” Sergey Lavrov said.