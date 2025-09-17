Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko held a major meeting with members of the expert community engaged in ideological work on 17 September to mark Day of People’s Unity.

Participating in the event were officials from state bodies, leaders of political parties, public associations, major media outlets, journalists, political analysts, and historians.

At the beginning of the meeting, the President shared his thoughts on People’s Unity Day, discussing its key themes, meanings, and significance for the nation.

Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized that this holiday is a tribute to the historical memory of the Belarusian people. A pivotal event took place on this day 86 years ago: the fall of the iron wall that divided the nation into western and eastern Belarusians.

“The statement may sound lofty, but it is not without reason,” the President remarked. He explained that the Red Army’s campaign was referred to as a liberation mission precisely because its soldiers came to help Belarusians engaged in a selfless struggle for national dignity.

“All those who stood at the forefront of that struggle are our heroes,” the head of state stressed. However, in his view, it remains an open question whether Belarusians have fully grasped the meaning and national significance of 17 September, a date that has recently been reinstated as a national holiday.

“On this day, we are not merely speaking of historical reunification and national unity. We are drawing conclusions. We are building the future on the foundation of past experience,” the Belarusian leader stated.