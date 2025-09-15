Report of Chairman of Belarus’ State Customs Committee Vladimir Orlovsky

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has received a report from Chairman of Belarus’ State Customs Committee Vladimir Orlovsky.

“So, what happened at the border? They say you do not want to let motor vehicles through. I don’t know whether it is in one direction or the other. There are queues there. The Poles are acting up, aren’t they? I need a professional assessment. Not a political one but a professional one. What is going on with them? This is the first question. I want an overview of the situation at the border from the customs service,” the head of state said.

The second question concerned law enforcement activities. “It seems that they [a number of neighboring countries] do not cooperate with us, but they play dirty. Drugs, explosives and other things are being moved across the border,” the President stated.

He pointed to the recent cases involving the seizure of drugs and explosives, with the latter allegedly intended for transit to Russia. “But Russia is not a foreign land for us,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

Thirdly, he asked the customs chief about innovations in the work of customs authorities: “How do we use digitalization, artificial intelligence to work more efficiently at the border?”

“And the prospects. How do you see the prospects in light of the current situation? As a professional [assessment],” the head of state added.