Conferment of state awards

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko presented state awards to outstanding representatives of various fields. The ceremony took place at the Palace of Independence on 16 September, ahead of the Day of People’s Unity.

It has already become a tradition to honor Belarusians, who have made a significant contribution to the country’s development, strengthening its sovereignty and defense capabilities, in the run-up to this important holiday. In essence, this day has also become a cornerstone of the nation’s cohesion and unity. It stands alongside Victory Day and Independence Day as one of Belarus' most significant state holidays, Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized.

“From the perspective of decades that have passed, 17 September 1939, when the artificial and shameful border between Western and Eastern Belarus was eliminated, is seen as an act of restoring historical justice (which it truly was). This event marks one of the most significant turning points in the history of Belarusian statehood, firmly binding together eras and generations with an invisible thread,” the President said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that the continuity of generations is symbolized when in a festive atmosphere well‑deserved state awards are presented to industrial workers, builders, agricultural workers, military personnel, law enforcement officers, cultural figures, and athletes – all those who contribute to building life in the country every day. In this way, the connection between eras and the unity of the people are strengthened.

Among the awardees, the President gave special recognition to agricultural workers, who are completing the agricultural season with very significant results.

High state awards and honorary titles were also bestowed upon scientists, teachers, lawyers, and artists. “It is difficult to overstate your contribution to preserving moral values, cultural traditions, and educating the younger generation,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said, addressing the participants of the ceremony.

The head of state expressed special gratitude to the military and law enforcement officers who protect sovereignty, peace. Without their participation, no creative work would be possible.

Congratulating all the recipients of their well-deserved honors, the President stressed: “You make our lives safe, convenient, and comfortable.” Aleksandr Lukashenko thanked them for their work, dedication to their profession and to Belarus. He also extended congratulations on People’s Unity Day, wishing them good health, peace, kindness, and new achievements for the benefit of the Fatherland.

The Order of the Fatherland 2nd Class was bestowed upon Aleksandr Ilyushchenko, Director General of the State Powder Metallurgy Research and Production Association and Director of the Powder Metallurgy Institute named after O.V. Roman. The Order of the Fatherland 3rd Class went to Prime Minister Aleksandr Turchin (according to Presidential Decree No. 462 of 11 December 2024, he received this honor while serving as Minsk Oblast Governor).

The Order of Honor was awarded to Head of the Legal Directorate of the Belarus President Property Management Department Yelena Lebedeva; Chairman of the Grodno District Executive Committee Valery Khelski; Grodno Oblast Prosecutor Aleksandr Zhukov; and Professor of the Department of Therapy at the Institute for Advanced Training and Retraining of Healthcare Personnel of the Belarusian State Medical University Maryan Pristrom. Solo instrumentalist and leading stage master of the Belarusian State Philharmonic of the Order of the Red Banner of Labor Igor Olovnikov was awarded the Order of Francysk Skaryna.

The President also presented the Medal for Saved Life to Head of the Second Department of the Armament Headquarters at the Defense Ministry Andrei Zhlukta and to retiree Vitaly Gorozhankin.

A large group of representatives from various fields was granted honorary titles. The title of People’s Teacher was awarded to mathematics teacher at Gymnasium No. 1 in Lida Alfred Ladyko. The title of Honored Worker of Education went to First Vice‑Rector of the Maxim Tank Belarusian State Pedagogical University Svetlana Kopteva and Director of the Lyceum of the Belarusian‑Russian University named after L.E. Manevich Georgy Golikov. The title of Honored Scientist was presented to Professor of the Public Administration Department at the Institute of Public Service of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Belarus Stanislav Knyazev.

Symphony orchestra artist and leading stage master of the Belarusian honored collective Grodno Chapel Tatiana Sukhotskaya was awarded the title of Honored Artist.

The title of Honored Architect was awarded to Chief Landscape Architect of the Landscape and Environment Department at Minskproekt Anna Aksenova. The title of Honored Master of Sport was awarded to athletes-instructors of the Belarusian national swimming team of the Republican Center for Olympic Training in Water Sports Anastasiya Shkurdai and Ilya Shimanovich.

Director of the Gamma Vkusa baby food producer Nadezhda Palchinskaya and confectioner at the Kommunarka confectionery Yelena Radyuk became Honored Workers of Industry. Director General of Grodnokhlebprom Viktor Leonovich and Director of Dembrovo Aleksandr Tula were named Honored Workers of Agriculture. Director of the Klichev Forestry Enterprise Vladimir Kosenkov received the title of Honored Forester. Director General of Stroytrest No. 1 Vladimir Bublik, Project Manager for the construction and repair of transport facilities at Road Construction Trust No. 5 Vladimir Kolesen and Head of the state construction enterprise Pruzhany PMK‑21 Vasily Lukyanchuk were awarded the title of Honored Builders.