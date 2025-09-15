Meeting with Kherson Oblast Governor Vladimir Saldo

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with Kherson Oblast Governor Vladimir Saldo on 15 September.

“There is much work to be done. You should know that we will facilitate the development of your region in every possible way. As much as we can,” the head of state said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that Vladimir Saldo will have an opportunity to tour Belarusian enterprises and see things that might be useful for the development of his region during the visit.

“I follow the developments in Russia’s new territories very closely. You know it very well. Kherson Oblast in particular. I follow your trips. I am a bit surprised that in this situation, when it is not just some shooting but a real war on your land, you are harvesting crops and dealing with other issues,” the President said. “We are eager to assist you in every possible way with construction, agriculture, and supplies of necessary equipment. I know very well how much attention Vladimir Putin pays to the development of these regions. Considerable funding is being allocated.”

The head of state is confident that Belarusian products offer the best value for money for Kherson Oblast. “Moreover, we are keen to set up service centers for mechanical engineering products,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

He also expressed willingness to cooperate in agriculture. This includes Belarus’ interest in fruit and vegetable products from Kherson Oblast. “If such an opportunity is available, I am ready to send specialists to Kherson Oblast so that they could take a look and discuss with you what we can buy,” the President said.

First of all, Vladimir Saldo thanked the Belarusian leader for the opportunity to meet on behalf of himself and all residents of the region. “We see how much you are doing to achieve mutual understanding and to ensure peaceful development on our land,” the governor told the Belarusian leader.

He pointed out that the Russian Economy Ministry has classified the region as geostrategically important, partly because of its access to two seas. He is confident the region will return to peaceful development, and the working visit to Belarus is aimed at restoring everything that was damaged in the region.

“Indeed, we are living through hard times now. A special military operation is underway. But people live, work and, as you know, harvest crops despite the enemy’s attempts to interfere with this and disrupt the peaceful process. However, the seeds of peaceful life are taking root,” the governor said.

According to him, he does not feel like a guest in Belarus: “I have come to see my friends.”

“You are not a guest here. We are both Soviet people who worked together in a single state. This is your land, just like Ukraine and Kherson Oblast are my land too,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

“We are one people. Let’s say that history has fated these geopolitical shifts to occur now and we lucked out to live during these times. Everyone is destined to live in their own time,” Vladimir Saldo noted.

“It is better that we [deal with this] than our children and grandchildren,” the head of state said.