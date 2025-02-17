Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko hosted a meeting with business owners to discuss the state and prospects of the country’s business sector.

Almost two dozen business people have been invited to the meeting. Among them are head of the Spartan-Agro farm Igor Abramchik, director of the scientific and production enterprise Tekhnolit Aleksandr Bodyako, director of POZHSNAB Oleg Deryabin, founder of the Wildberries marketplace Tatyana Kim, director general of Freshpack Solutions Vladimir Pakhomov, director general of KOMPO Machine-Building Enterprise Valentin Pikul, director of AluminTechno Sergei Sovetnikov, director of Vitstroytekhmash Andrei Sidorov.

“I have invited you today to talk about urgent problems, if there are any, or issues that need to be addressed by our private community. I would like to pay attention of the officials (in the government and the Administration) in the first place that we do not have non-state enterprises here. We have private and state-owned enterprises in the country. There are no non-state people here, however” the head of state emphasized.

Speaking of the participants of the meeting, Aleksandr Lukashenko said that he asked to invite successful entrepreneurs to today’s meeting. “Nobody but you, who have gone through all every stage of entrepreneurship activities, know well what is needed to develop private business and entrepreneurship in Belarus,” the President said. “Together with you today I have an opportunity to discuss ways of further development of business activities. You all have solid experience of working in both domestic and foreign markets. You have all gone through the post-COVID consequences, learned to cope with sanctions pressure from unfriendly countries, deal with other barriers. You run your business responsibly and also engaged in charity work.”

According to Aleksandr Lukashenko, private business occupies a considerable share of the Belarusian economy. This sector makes up half of the country’s GDP, provides for 37% of industrial production, which accounts for a third of all investments.

“Therefore, the development of an attractive business environment is one of the priorities of the state economic policy,” the Belarusian leader said.