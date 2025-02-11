Meeting with Permanent Representative of Belarus to United Nations Valentin Rybakov

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with Permanent Representative of Belarus to the United Nations Valentin Rybakov to receive his report in Minsk on 11 February.

First of all, the head of state asked the Belarusian diplomat about the state of affairs in the United States after the election and the working style of President Donald Trump. “Please share your impressions and relevant information,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

“What is the current state of affairs in the United Nations? Mr Trump has shaken things up in some international bodies, indeed. How did it affect the United Nations? There are also other issues that concern Belarus in this regard,” the President stated.