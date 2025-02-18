Meeting with Field Marshal and Commander-in-Chief of Libyan National Army Khalifa Belqasim Haftar

Belarus is ready to develop cooperation with Libya, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he met with Field Marshal and Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan National Army Khalifa Belqasim Haftar in Minsk on 18 February.

“Mr. Haftar, I would like you to feel at home here and to consider us your friends. I have read and heard a lot about you. But, unfortunately, I have never met you before. I want you to know that we are well informed about the situation in Libya, we know Libya very well. I have a special attitude towards your people, I visited Libya back in the day. Of course, today Libya is different. But you should know that we are ready to help you in every way we can,” the head of state said.

“Everything we will agree on today, during the days of your stay in Belarus, will be implemented on time. Therefore, let me welcome you and all members of your delegation to Belarus. We are ready to work,” the Belarusian leader added.

In turn, Khalifa Haftar emphasized that he was also glad to have this meeting: “We are very glad to be here. Thank you very much for the invitation. We are willing to cooperate.”