The contribution of the Far Eastern regions to the Belarus-Russia trade is small, does not meet the potential, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said at a meeting with Governor of Russia’s Sakhalin Oblast Valery Limarenko in Minsk on 28 October.

According to the President, Sakhalin Oblast is a large, very interesting Russian region; its people are Belarus’ kinfolk. However, the contribution of the Far Eastern regions to the Belarusian-Russian trade is less than a percent, or $350 million.

"Less than a percent, but the volumes are colossal: after all, $350 million for such a distance is a decent amount," the head of state said.

However, taking into account the existing potential, this is not enough, the President stressed. Aleksandr Lukashenko outlined some areas in which the parties can step up in order to qualitatively and quantitatively increase in bilateral cooperation.

Import substitution

"We need to be independent in all areas. We need to make sure that we are not dependent on imports. Others must come here, to Russia and Belarus, and ask us to produce certain goods for them," the President stressed.

The parties have already done a lot on this front. Russia helps Belarus with financing of joint projects. "Moreover, we now have more projects than planned. Starting from microelectronics and ending with aircraft construction. We will build the Osvey aircraft in Belarus. It will be in great demand in the future. It is very much in demand in the Russian Federation today, and for us it is new horizons, new competencies. This is how things are across all areas - we must be independent in the economy," Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

"I think that over the next five years, if they continue with their sanctions policy against us, we will become almost fully independent of imports. If there is no pressure, then we may let our guard down," the head of state joked. "Therefore, sanctions are an opportunity, indeed."

Innovations and environmentally friendly transport

According to the President, Sakhalin runs a unique experiment on carbon neutrality. “We are ready to cooperate with you in terms of innovations, environmentally friendly transportation,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The world's first hydrogen-powered heavy-duty truck BelAZ would soon be operating at the Sakhalin testing grounds, the head of state said.

He pointed out that Belarus was also introducing eco-friendly transportation everywhere. Electric bus routes have been introduced between some cities in Belarus. “We can work with you as well and supply our equipment to you,” the President said.

Transportation logistics and food products

“We can do something in this respect. We are ready to join your project to develop an international transport and logistics hub by modernizing the Korsakov Sea Trade Port and building fish processing plants,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

Speaking about fish supplies, the President noted that fish products were very popular in Belarus. Russia has allocated quotas for Belarusian companies to fish in its waters. “Quotas have been allocated to Belarus for 10 years ahead,” the head of state said.

Now there are plans to build a fish processing plant in the country.

“Agriculture and food products: if you have any wishes in this regard, we are ready to work with you,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The President added that Belarus is ready to develop cooperation in many other areas. “Distance does not matter at all. We are ready to cooperate with you,” he added.