Solemn gathering to mark 30th anniversary of President's Security Service

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko spoke about the development of the President’s Security Service at a meeting to mark the service’s 30th anniversary on 25 October.

Welcoming the participants of the event, Aleksandr Lukashenko stated that it was a very rare occasion when the overwhelming majority of the employees of the Belarus President’s Security Service gathered as guests rather than on duty.

According to the head of state, the President’s Security Service, like many other state structures, was established 30 years ago. The President emphasized that it was the most difficult period of the 1990s. Those difficult times required strong people, because others simply could not cope with the tasks the country was facing.

“Following the first presidential election, I faced the issue of how the country's security bloc should look like,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said. “I was to decide on whom to entrust with the security of Belarusian top officials, special facilities and visiting distinguished foreign guests.

“That is why the best law enforcers were selected to compile the President’s Security Service,” the head of state said. “We needed not just professionals in shoulder straps. First of all, we needed officers selflessly devoted to their country, intelligent and responsible patriots, who fulfill their military duty and will not betray for 30 pieces of silver. The best of the best was selected. The practice has continued to this day.”

Both commanders and officers had to immediately get involved in the work then.