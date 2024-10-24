Meeting with UN Secretary General António Guterres

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with UN Secretary General António Guterres on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia on 24 October.

“We stand for peaceful resolution of any conflicts," the Belarusian leader stressed.

"The stork is a symbol of peace. We, Mr Guterres, really need peace," the President said, presenting a statuette of storks to the UN Secretary General.

During the meeting, he hailed the secretary general for “a wonderful trait". "I have seen many secretaries general in my political life. But this is the first time I have seen such determination," Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

"You are the first secretary general who openly and honestly, as a person, stated his position on key issues on the international agenda. You should know that your position on the Middle East is consonant with Belarus’ position and is absolutely supported by us," the head of state said.

"You should know that we will always be there for you when it comes to issues of peace and war. We are for peace, for peaceful negotiations, for the peaceful resolution of any conflicts," the Belarusian leader stressed.