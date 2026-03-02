Meeting with Governor of Russia’s Murmansk Oblast Andrei Chibis

Belarus is ready not only to trade with Murmansk Oblast but also to set up joint ventures, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he met with Governor of Russia’s Murmansk Oblast Andrei Chibis in Minsk on 2 March.

“We are ready to work with Murmansk Oblast to the extent that Murmansk Oblast is ready for it. We are prepared to build relations with you not only on the basis of supplying our products to your region. We are also ready to set up joint enterprises so that we all benefit,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

When speaking about areas of cooperation with Murmansk Oblast, the head of state named such areas as passenger and special-purpose vehicles, food and agriculture, and elevators. “We are ready to cooperate with you in all these areas. Especially since we are working very intensively to move away from all imported Western products, from those countries that have imposed sanctions against us. We have successfully practically done this. This concerns primarily industry, specifically certain components and assemblies. In this regard, you can count on Belarus,” the Belarusian leader assured.

In this regard, the President noted that he always gives preference to domestically produced goods rather than imported ones. “Imported goods might be of a higher quality in some aspects, but it's someone else's. If something suddenly breaks down, you have to search for it far away, and it's not so simple. But here, at home... Belarus is no outsider to Russia. We are kin. We can instantly supply spare parts for our machinery and also any food, provisions, or clothing you may need. Although I know you successfully solve any problems. You know what Belarus is good at, what it can do to help Russia's regions. First of all, regions so close to us, like Leningrad Oblast, St. Petersburg, and, naturally, Murmansk,” he said.

The head of state also assured the governor of Murmansk Oblast that the doors in Belarus are always open for Russian regions. “In any area, we are ready to get involved and work,” Aleksandr Lukashenko added. “I am confident that you and I will achieve certain results if we are focused on intensive cooperation between your region and Belarus.”

The President emphasized the shared historical past of Belarus and Murmansk Oblast, including their role during the Great Patriotic War. He noted that classic Belarusian writer Ivan Shamyakin fought in that northern Russian region during the war. “This shows that we have, and have always had, people who connect us. And very strongly,” Aleksandr Lukashenko remarked.

The head of state also drew attention to Murmansk’s significant role, which during the Great Patriotic War became a gateway for the defense of the common Fatherland, the Soviet Union. Through this port, essential equipment and military supplies were delivered. “It is thanks in part to this that Murmansk was covered in unfading glory. Many people died there, but the northerners fought with dignity to bring us to the Victory we celebrated in May 1945,” the Belarusian leader said.

“Just like Belarus, you suffered and endured a lot from that war. And this is our common Victory. We must honor it and under no circumstances forget it,” he emphasized.

“When I hear certain statements from the Baltic states or Ukraine (calls to demolish or destroy monuments, to deny what the Great Patriotic War means to us) I can’t help but think in simple human terms: why cast the dignity of your own people aside?” Aleksandr Lukashenko said rhetorically. “Why are you doing this? This is something to be proud of.”

The President also noted the shared and close ties between Belarus and the Russian region in the more recent past, during the Soviet era. “We never drew a line between Murmansk Oblast and Belarus, especially when it comes to the Navy. Both in the Baltic and in your region, young men from Belarus served. And they are proud of it,” the head of state said.

Andrei Chibis, in turn, thanked the President for the opportunity to hold a meeting, which took place after a major event dedicated to the development of the Belarus-Russia Union State. He also expressed special gratitude for praising the role of Murmansk and the whole region during the Great Patriotic War. “Indeed, from the moment it emerged in the early 20th century and to this day, the city has held significant strategic importance. During the Great Patriotic War, thanks to the northern convoys, we were able to bring our common Victory closer – the Victory remembered and honored both in Russia and in Belarus. Thank you very much for that,” the governor said.

“Today, given what is happening in the world, the city of Murmansk, a deep-water, ice-free port and a key hub of the Northern Sea Route, is becoming even more important for our country, our partners, and our friends,” he emphasized.