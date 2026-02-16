Meeting with State Secretary of Union State of Belarus and Russia Sergey Glazyev

There is no force capable of separating Belarus and Russia from each other. Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko made the statement as he met with State Secretary of the Union State of Belarus and Russia Sergey Glazyev on 16 February.

Aleksandr Lukashenko said: “I’ve received a report today: in Russia some say that someone is trying to separate Belarus from Russia. I am not even going to comment on that. I will say only one thing: there is no force capable of separating Belarus from Russia and Russia from Belarus. Due to the circumstances we are united into a single whole for many decades and centuries to come, I guess. Although, on the whole, there is nothing to blame us, to blame Belarus for. We have always been aligned towards Russia. A lot appeals to us in Russia if not everything. Over there are our resources, our market if we talk about the economy. We have complete unity in this regard. And in the political [dimension]. The attempt to build the single union space also originates from our centuries-old ties. What can we say about some forces that try to separate Belarus from Russia?”

The President mentioned Belarus’ negotiations with the USA. “We are managing to resolve our problems in these negotiations. But under no circumstances do we resolve these problems at the expense of the brotherly and kindred country of Russia. I don’t know what Presidents Belarus will have but I am starting to believe that they will be like Lukashenko. They will not move away from Russia,” he said. “If someone hopes that someone like our opposition and the rest will come… Our Presidents are right here, in Belarus.”

The President stressed that the matter of Russia had been raised upon his initiative only during the first meeting with an American delegation. “I raised it. And I asked Americans right away not to speculate on this topic. It is in this manner that I told them that we determined our relations with Russia a long time ago, everyone knows about it, and we will act together, and don’t try to drive a wedge between us and separate us somehow. The Americans responded by saying they didn’t even have this topic on the negotiation agenda, that they understood perfectly well what Russia means for Belarus and Belarus for Russia. And China after a comma.”

“This is why our relations with Russia are understandable. The key is for Russia to support Belarus when needed. And, god forbid, Russia turns away from Belarus. But to separate us from Russia… Listen, two of us are left. Together with Putin – Belarus and Russia,” the President noted.

In this context Aleksandr Lukashenko mentioned a number of Central Asia republics, which leaders intend to participate in the first session of the Board of Peace initiated by Donald Trump. “May god be with them. Those are sovereign, independent states. Both Putin and I recognize it and they have the right to determine their policy. As for Russia, I am absolutely convinced that these states will not be able to do without us, without Russia. We see it. And thank god. Economy, life will decide everything,” the head of state said. “They see China not far from their own countries. Naturally, China is nearby, the Chinese provide assistance. But the Chinese will never act against Russia, contrary to Russia’s interests. I have known China’s leadership and Xi Jinping well for over 20 years. He is a calm [person]. A smart one. Well, the Chinese are very careful people, after all.”